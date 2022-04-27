Nuclear threat in denazification operation

The United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin has said that the repeated rhetoric about the possibility of nuclear war is a dangerous trend, and no one wants such an outcome of the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, the United States had categorically declared that this kind of rhetoric is very dangerous and counterproductive, while nobody wants a nuclear war to happen. Austin said that the United States does not want the Ukrainian conflict to spread to neighboring Moldova and other nations in the region.

The war in Ukraine is intensifying gradually because both warring groups had exhausted their conventional capabilities during the ongoing conflict over the past two months. The Russian military is continuously changing its war strategy to achieve a decisive success over the adversary that leading to the complete renunciation of the Ukrainian military. However, the continuous provision of military and technical assistance including real-time Intelligence, data sharing, and tactical advisory by the United States and NATO had failed the Russian generals in realizing their strategic goals in the Ukrainian war.

Russia had struck a deadlock in the Ukraine war both in military and diplomatic arenas and apparently, the war is likely to expand to other NATO nations in the region besides deepening clouds of the nuclear standoff between the opponents. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned about the scope of a nuclear war while recently Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had accused the West of waging a proxy war against Russia through the provision of the latest weaponry to Ukraine and also warned the west about the risk of a nuclear war in Ukraine. Furthermore, Russia’s accusations regarding US-funded bio and Chemical weapons programs in Ukraine also provide sufficient grounds for nuclear escalation in the region.

Although the US Secretary of Defense and Secretary-General NATO are downplaying the risk of a looming nuclear war on the issue of Ukraine, hence, it is a genuine threat and became more relevant in the prevailing situation because western allies had pushed the Putin regime into a blind alley. The Russian military had suffered tremendous losses both in the kind of men and materials, while the Russian economy had reached the brink of a collapse due to a halt in oil and gas exports, imposition of western sanctions, and exclusion from the western banking system. Currently, several NATO member states bordering Russian Federation including Moldova, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland fear a real threat of widespread Russian aggression against them if the situation further deteriorates in the coming days.

These Russian neighboring states had started consultation to call on NATO to take steps to protect their sovereignty against the looming threat of Russia’s aggression against their countries under NATO’s Article 4. The analysts view the recent terrorist attacks in Transnistria, an autonomous region in the Moldova Republic as a planned attempt to drag Moldova into the Ukrainian war, while some circles hint at the real risk of a Russian attack against Poland, a major route for provision of western military assistance to Kyiv. In fact, the west’s unlimited support to Kyiv has become a game-changer in the Russia-Ukraine war, while Moscow has been left with limited options. Apparently, Putin’s de-Nazification operation is likely to take the path of Nazism in the days to come.