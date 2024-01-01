Nuclear threat is latest example of irresponsibility from Russia: UK PM’s spokesperson

21 minutes ago
by The Frontier Post

LONDON (Reuters): Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike is the latest example of irresponsibility from a “depraved Russian government”, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the threat from Moscow over the use of nuclear weapons was irresponsible, the spokesperson told reporters: “It would be fair to say it’s the latest example of irresponsibility that we have seen from the depraved Russian government and we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine.”

