Nuclear threat is latest example of irresponsibility from Russia: UK PM’s spokesperson

LONDON (Reuters): Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike is the latest example of irresponsibility from a “depraved Russian government”, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the threat from Moscow over the use of nuclear weapons was irresponsible, the spokesperson told reporters: “It would be fair to say it’s the latest example of irresponsibility that we have seen from the depraved Russian government and we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine.”