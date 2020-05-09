Number of coronavirus infected nears 4 million globally

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus continues to spread across the world, nearing 4,000,000 infected globally, with ten countries reporting more than 100,000 cases, and four of them – over 200,000 cases. However, numerous countries plan to ease quarantine restrictions to avoid severe a economic crisis amid the pandemic.

The US is still the worst-hit country with over 1.2 million infected and more than 77,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, the United Kingdom has surpassed Spain and Italy in terms of deaths, with the number of those succumbing to the virus inreaching 31,316.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)