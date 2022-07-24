NUML confers degrees to 558 students in 18th convocation

ISLAMABAD (APP): As many as 558 students were conferred degrees at the 18th Convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held here on Saturday. Deputy Chairman, Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest of the ceremony. In this convocation, 558 students were conferred degrees and 39 gold medals were awarded to the graduates of different programmes.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Pro Rectors, Deans, Registrar, Directors, Heads of Departments, and a large number of students along with their parents attended the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He said that students are the future and the asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

The chief guest said that students’ must realize that role of teachers in their education journey and remember the sacrifices made by their parents to make them educated.

He said that success demands hard work, and that is the only way to succeed in every field of life.

Deputy Chairman said that it is the era of science and technology and role of universities has increased to equip students with modern day technologies to compete in the world.

He said, “Our youth is our greatest treasure which makes up about 64 percent of our population”.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) welcomed the honourable chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia. He said that NUML had 300 PhDs faculty members, and 127 teachers were sent abroad for higher studies on various scholarship programmes. Rector NUML said that the Impact Ranking 2022 published by Times Higher Education had placed NUML in the top 100 to 200 universities in terms of Quality Education; whereas all over Pakistan, out of 64 universities which participated in the ranking, NUML was ranked at 4th position.

He hoped that all the successful students would play their due role in the uplift of the country and make NUML proud.

