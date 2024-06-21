Nurturing the Growth of Women in the Pakistani Military 

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Being the first carries with it a certain distinction and responsibility to pave the way for those who follow, according to Pakistani lore. Those who are the first drops of rain, the first to take the plunge, are seen as brave pioneers, committed and determined to change the conditions for others to flourish.

Since 2013, the number of Pakistani female military personnel participating in the International Military Education and Training program (IMET) has grown significantly. This State Department-sponsored program is designed to build military-to-military relationships with our partner nations by funding international military students to attend American military training and education courses.

In Pakistan, these individuals have proven to be the first drops of rain, jumping head-first into military training and education courses to advance their professional development while laying the groundwork for more women to follow.

Raja Ali and Nasir Ayub, IMET program managers in ODRP, advocate for and support the professional development of women in the Pakistani military.

With the addition of the first female ODRP local staff member, Saba Javed, the team is working diligently to encourage the military services and the Ministry of Defense to send more women to training and educational courses in the United States.

Raja Ali of the ODRP program (right) introduces the first ODRP female local employee staff member Saba Javed (center) to U.S. Senior Defense Official/Defense Attache, Captain Thomas Croci. Photo Courtesy Raja Ali, ODRP

Fifty-five women have attended IMET courses from 2020-2023, which is more than double the 22 women who participated from 2013 to 2019.

In addition, over the last two consecutive years, Pakistan has led the region in sending female military officers for courses in the United States. The women have been attending specialized courses focused on topics such as anti-terrorism and anti-piracy, military justice, information technology, cyber strategies, public affairs, gender-based violence, and medical-related courses.

Two women attended the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and completed their MBAs in financial management. Another student from the Judicial Commission returned to Pakistan to take an appointment in a train-the-trainer capacity and is tasked with updating Pakistan’s own curriculum.

In addition, two female officers have qualified for Pakistani staff college this year, which will open the opportunity for them to attend staff college in the United States as well.

With women now in the combat arms ranks in the Pakistani military, female officers are attending professional military education courses and returning to the force to be considered for leadership positions. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Raja, Nasir, and the ODRP team, the drops of rain are becoming more abundant, and the professional development opportunities for female Pakistani military personnel are blossoming.