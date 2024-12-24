NYC’s final 2024 art exhibit: Sensory journey that tells a story

Funda Karayel

NEW YORK : Step into “INTER,” Manhattan’s newest art experience, where art meets mindfulness. More than just a gallery, this immersive space is designed to engage your senses on multiple levels. As you explore, each floor challenges your perception and sparks creativity, leaving you inspired and refreshed. It’s not just a visit – it’s an experience that stays with you long after you’ve left.

As 2024 draws to a close, many of us reflect on the past year and consider the changes we want to see in ourselves and the world around us in 2025. In the heart of New York, at “INTER,” an art exhibit that seamlessly blends technology and imagination, there’s an invitation to do just that: change and transform. This experience, which I recently explored, offers more than just a visual encounter; it’s a chance to become part of the art itself.

“INTER,” Manhattan’s newest art experience, where art meets mindfulness in New York, U.S., Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

“INTER” is far from your average museum. In a city as dynamic as New York, where the hustle and bustle often leave one feeling disconnected from deeper experiences, this exhibit provides a rare opportunity to escape the concrete jungle and journey into an intergalactic realm. Through innovative technology, you are not merely observing art; you are stepping into it, engaging with it and allowing it to reshape your understanding of reality. It’s a reminder that the world is malleable and through art and creativity, you can explore new dimensions of perception.

In its latest seasonal offering, Winterverse, “INTER” invites visitors to become intergalactic travelers on a journey to frozen, otherworldly galaxies. The transformation of winter’s familiar chill into a magical, immersive experience – complete with snow-covered forests, digital snowfall and interactive winter portals – was a refreshing break from the city’s usual chaos. The exhibit doesn’t just showcase winter’s beauty; it invites you to experience it in an entirely new way, offering both an artistic escape and an opportunity to immerse yourself in an environment that speaks to the healing power of nature.

Funda Karayel poses at the “INTER” exhibition in New York, U.S., Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

This isn’t just a place for passive observation. Whether you’re wandering through snow-laden landscapes or interacting with surreal installations, there’s a sense that you, too, can undergo a transformation. It’s as though the very fabric of reality here is flexible, inviting us to test the limits of what we believe is possible. It’s a metaphor for 2025 – a year just around the corner, full of endless potential for personal and collective change.

Perhaps one of the most compelling aspects of “INTER’s” programming is its after-hours offerings, like Cineverse. In an era when immersive experiences are becoming the new standard, the opportunity to watch Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands in a 360-degree dome added an extra layer of enchantment. The whimsical, slightly eerie atmosphere of Burton’s film paired perfectly with the exhibit’s larger-than-life visual experiences. It was an immersive journey of its own, inviting the audience to lose themselves not only in Burton’s surreal universe but also in the striking, otherworldly world “INTER” had created for them.

Inside the “INTER” exhibition in New York, U.S., Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Inside the dome, you enter an awakened state. Afterward, you move through a floral tunnel into a space with interactive displays. One screen, titled “Influence,” carries a message saying, “You have agency over your own reality.” You can press a button and watch your shapeshift on the screen. Don’t forget to check out the infinity room and the water installation. By turning crystal balls, you’re invited to set an intention and use the vibrations to help manifest it.

“INTER,” Manhattan’s newest art experience, where art meets mindfulness in New York, U.S., Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

“INTER” isn’t simply about showcasing art; it’s about transforming how we interact with it. It blends technology, imagination and adventure in a way that challenges the boundaries of our reality, encouraging us to dream bigger. As we head into 2025, this exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of art’s healing power – how it can inspire change, alter our perceptions and take us on journeys of self-discovery. For those seeking something more than just a display of creative work, “INTER” offers a transformative space to see the world not just as it is but as it could be.