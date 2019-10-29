NYO to participate in Azadi March: Pelwasha

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: Sectary information National Youth Organization (NYO) has said that the NYO will participate in the Azadi March and the joint march of the opposition will be the last nail in the coffin of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

These views were expressed by sectary information NYO, Pelwasha Abbas while talking on the occasion of the organization meeting held here on last day. She said that the poor economic policies of PTI government had effected every single citizen of the country and that was the reason that except PTI all the opposition were united to get rid off of the allegedly incompetent government.

“The country is passing through political and economic crises and because lacking of proper vision have made life of the people miserable”, she maintained. She added that the workers of NYO were strongly followers of Bacha Khan’s nonviolence policy and on direction of leadership of Awami National Party (ANP) would participate in the peaceful March.