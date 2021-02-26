NZ’s Guptill surpasses Rohit for most sixes in T20Is

F.P. Report

DUNEDIN: New Zealand’s opener Martin Guptill has surpassed India’s Rohit Sharma to become the leading six-hitter in T20Is.

The 34-year-old Guptill hammered eight sixes against Australia in second T20I of the series. He scored 97 off just 50 balls, leading New Zealand to a powerful score of 219/7 in 20 overs.

Before this match, Guptill had 124 sixes but after hitting eight, his six counter has elevated.

Guptill now stands at 132 maximums in 96 T20Is while Rohit has 127 to his name in 108 games.

Eoin Morgan of England is third on the list with 113 sixes while Colin Munro (107) and Chris Gayle (105) stand at fourth and fifth.