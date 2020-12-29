NZ’s Jamieson fined for breach of conduct in first test

WELLINGTON (Agencies): New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25% of his match fee for throwing the ball towards Pakistan batsman Faheem Ashraf “in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner”, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had breached Article 2.9 of its code of conduct on Monday, the third day of the first test. Jamieson had admitted the offence and accepted the sanction that was proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, it added. “The incident occurred … on Monday, when Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf.