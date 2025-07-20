Oath on reserved seats a dark chapter in politics: Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that the opposition parties’ decision to take oath on reserved seats will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in the country’s parliamentary history. He said that by misusing the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a dagger has been thrust into the heart of democratic politics.

Dr. Saif remarked that the parties rejected by the people in comparison to PTI have now been handed PTI’s reserved seats, which is a blatant insult to the public mandate. He termed the appropriation of these seats as a severe blow to the credibility of parliamentary politics, holding what he described as “conscience-less politicians” responsible for this act.

He further stated that had the opposition possessed moral courage, it would have refused the reserved seats.

“The opposition, despite winning, remains dissatisfied, while PTI, despite the imposed defeat, is content owing to the unwavering support of the people,” he said. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added, have clearly expressed their trust in PTI by electing its representatives and rejecting others.

Referring to the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor’s House, Barrister Dr. Saif said that the event symbolized taking oath over the “corpse of democracy.”

He clarified that the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly had not cancelled the swearing-in ceremony but merely postponed it until July 24 due to the lack of quorum.

He accused the Election Commission of misrepresenting facts and stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government strongly condemns this misrepresentation. According to him, by conducting the oath ceremony at the Governor’s House, democratic traditions have been disregarded.

Dr. Saif went on to allege that the Election Commission is acting on the directives of an illegitimate federal government and is bent on dismantling PTI. He warned that the Chief Election Commissioner would be held fully accountable for all unconstitutional and unlawful actions.

Concluding his remarks, the Information Advisor said that the Chief Election Commissioner will also have to answer for the rigging in the February 8 elections. He condemned the ongoing manipulation of the Constitution and the law, asserting that those responsible for these violations will soon be held accountable.