Oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz postponed once again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has been postponed once again and the PML-N’s legal team declared to file a contempt of court petition on Monday.

According to reports, Hamza Shehbaz’s oath-taking ceremony was postponed for the second time despite all arrangements being completed at the Governor House.

The channel said that the Punjab government’s special plane is still parked at the Islamabad airport to pick up Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for the administration of the oath from CM Hamza in Lahore.

Punjab Governor’s House administration has said that they were unable to say when the oath will be taken from the newly elected CM Hamza.

It is worth mentioning that the swearing-in ceremony was initially scheduled for four o’clock today (Saturday), which was later changed.

Anyhow, the Governor’s House administration has not received written orders of the oath-taking from the Presidency and is still waiting for it.

The Governor’s House administration has said that only the verbal order was given in the morning that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will take oath from Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

After the emerging new situation, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ataullah Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and others held a press conference in Lahore and said delay tactics are being used despite High Court orders on the matter of oath-taking of Hamza Shehbaz.

They also announced that a contempt of court petition will be filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday.