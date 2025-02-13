Oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed SC judges postponed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : An oath-taking ceremony for new judges of Supreme Court was postponed till Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for today for six permanent judges and one acting judge.

The ceremony was put off due to a delay in the issuance of the notification for the new judges as it was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice late at night.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has recently approved the appointment of new judges to apex court.

Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Shafi Siddiqui, and Justice Salahuddin, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim have been elevated to apex court while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has been named as acting judge of SC.

Meanwhile, the cause list for the two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, has been suspended.

A bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will now hear the cases originally scheduled for Bench One.