‘Objectives achieved’: Russian top brass praises post-Soviet bloc’s drills

EDELWEISS (Agencies): The ‘Rubezh-2021’ military ex-ercise involving four countries at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan has come to an end, the Central Military District’s press service said on Thursday.

“The servicemen of all countries demonstrated a significantly increased level of training and coherence, first of all, the headquarters, which acted in line with a single operation plan and promptly responded to any changes. I can proudly say that the objectives of the ‘Rubezh-2021’ exercise have been achieved, and the experience gained will establish a clear guideline for the fulfillment of tasks in a real combat situation,” Commander of the Central Military District Alexander Lapin stated at the closing ceremony of the training.

The military district’s chief also mentioned that during the exercises, some pre-developed algorithms and a framework of joint actions were tested, which made it possible to more than halve the time for assessing the situation and making an appropriate decision. “While preparing for the exercise, we analyzed in detail the experience of recent armed conflicts, primarily in the Syrian Arab Republic. This allowed us to introduce new combat methods in the mountains and maneuverable shock actions,” Lapin went on to say.

Furthermore, according to Lapin, the exercises explored ways of covering the areas of the collective forces from the use of enemy strike drones with the new electronic combat warfare, among them the Pole-2021, Zhitel, and Svet-KU vehicles.

Joint exercises with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of collective security (CAR CRDF) ‘Rubezh-2021’ started on September 7 at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan. The military contingents and operational groups of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the Joint Staff, and the CSTO Secretariat, special forces of the internal affairs bodies (police), along with structures authorized in the field of preventing emergency situations and the State Committee of National Security of Kyrgyzstan were scheduled to attend the military training. Overall, more than 1,000 people and 150 pieces of equipment were to be engaged in the exercises, in particular, tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, the GAZ Tigr special vehicles, artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft and the Mil Mi-8 helicopters.

The bulk of the Russian military contingent were servicemen from the Tuva Region’s mountain motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District, as well as the personnel from the country’s united military base stationed in Kyrgyzstan.

Russia’s Northern Fleet begins major exercises in the Arctic: About 50 ships, 120 aircraft and helicopters, as well as about eight thousand servicemen are involved in the exercises in Artik, which began the Northern Fleet of Russia, the press service of the fleet said on Thursday.

“The practical actions of the forces of the Northern Fleet will take place in the waters of the Barents, Kara, Chukchi and East Siberian Seas, the Laptev Sea, in the area of ??the New Siberian Islands, the Frans Josef Land archipelago,” the message says.

“At one of the stages of the exercise, the forces of the Northern Fleet will carry out practical actions to protect the communications of the Northern Sea Route, protect and defend the garrisons of the fleet, study possible areas of hostilities and conditions for the use of diverse fleet forces in the western and eastern Arctic sea zones,” the fleet said.

According to the Northern Fleet, about 800 units of military and special equipment are involved in the exercise, which involves the creation of an Arctic grouping: over 40 tanks, 460 armored combat vehicles, up to 240 guns, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems.

The Northern Fleet began exercises against the backdrop of the strategic Russian-Belarusian maneuvers “West-2021” that started on Thursday.

Fleet Commander Alexander Moiseev is in charge of the Northern Fleet exercises.

The press service of the Northern Fleet reported that during the exercises of the fleet, the issues of ensuring the safety of sea communications and areas of maritime economic activity of the Russian Federation in the water area of ??the Northern Sea Route will be worked out.