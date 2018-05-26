Occupied Indian forces martyr five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The occupied Indian forces continued its atrocities on the innocent people and martyred four more Kashmiri youth on Saturday in Kupwara district of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, the Indian troops martyred the five youth during a military operation in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

Earlier this month, 10 youth were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district and another was crushed to death by an army vehicle in Noorbagh area.

Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and in Senate, unanimously passed a resolution three weeks ago strongly against the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in IoK.

The resolution demanded from the international community to play their role and ends its criminal silence over the killing of Kashmiri people.

It reiterated that Pakistan firmly stands with the Kashmiri people and will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them.

