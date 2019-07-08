Occupied Kashmir under siege on Wani’s third martyrdom anniversary

SRINAGAR (Web Desk): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by curfew and other restrictions is being observed across the territory to commemorate the third martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, today (Monday).

The shutdown call was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tributes to Burhan Wani, his associates and other martyrs of 2016 mass uprising and to reaffirm the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to it its logical conclusion. Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016.

Thousands of posters surfaced in every nook and corner of the valley urging people to ‘March Towards Tral’. The posters carrying pictures of Burhan Wani were published by ‘Warseen-e-Shuhada’. These posters were displayed at all important places including highways and streets in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Islamabad and other districts of the territory. The Indian authorities arrested two youth on the charge of pasting posters in Srinagar. They also snapped internet services in Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Thousands of Indian soldiers, paramilitary forces and police personnel are patrolling deserted streets across the territory to enforce strict curfew and other restrictions. Special restriction have been imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction police stations including Maisuma, KralKhud, Khanyar, Nowahatta, SafaKadal, Maharaj Gunj and Rainawari in the city.

The authorities also sealed the house of Burhan Wani and his grave at Shariefabad in Tral, the hometown of Burhan Wani. All roads leading to the town have been completely blocked with concertina wires to prevent the march. Youth on the other hand have created pro-Burhan graffiti on the shutters and walls across Tral town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred one thousand and twenty (1020) Kashmiris including seventy (70) in fake encounters from July8, 2016 till date.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the killings rendered ninety one (91) women widowed and two hundred five (205) children orphaned. During the period, twenty seven thousand six hundred and fifty nine (27,659) people were injured due to the use of brute force on peaceful protesters in which 10,298 were injured by pellets. During the period, the eyesight of, at least, 147 youth was damaged and 215 youth lost their sight in one eye due to firing of pellets.

Eleven thousand eight hundred and twelve (11,812) people including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested by Indian police during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also destroyed and damaged three thousand three hundred and four (3,304) residential houses and molested/ disgraced nine hundred thirty three (933) girls during the month.