Ocean carriers have fewer containers for U.S commodities: Vilsack

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: The US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack announced to increase the capacity at the Port of Oakland in California so goods can move faster but he regretted the fact that Ocean carriers have few containers for US agriculture commodities.

While speaking at a seminar at the National Press Club in Washington DC the Secretary said that the credibility of US products around the world is very important and to keep this credibility the US must have its export products reach on time. “Empty containers leaving the US is not right and we must find a solution to this problem” the Secretary added.

It is pertinent to mention here that US is the largest exporter of agriculture products in the world and it is the Western states of US who produce the largest agriculture crops.

Representative from the trucking industry said that trucking industry in the US is 800 billion dollars worth and it employs almost eight million Americans. The Speaker urged the Secretary that the wait time to load and off load a container takes very long time and better equipments at the ports was very necessary.

A representative from the dairy industry while speaking at the seminar said that “reliability, consistency and price are the long term consequences for the US export industry.” He further said that the container price to the US went from 650 dollars to 950 dollars whereas the price for exporting each container went from 4000 to 13000 dollars.

Other speakers at the seminar urged the Agriculture Secretary to have better mechanism for sharing information between the shippers, transporters and the warehouses. They also suggested that better equipment should be installed at the ports. One speaker even suggested that China should be controlled from monopolizing the shipping industry.