“Off the rails,”: Trump’s last stand

Episode 6 of “Off the rails,” our fly-on-the-wall series about President Trump’s final days, by Axios’ Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu:

On Air Force One, President Trump was in a mood. He had been clear he didn’t want to return to Georgia, and yet somehow he’d been conscripted into another rally on the night of Jan. 4.

If both David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — the two embattled Senate runoff candidates he was campaigning for — lost the following day, the GOP would lose the U.S. Senate. Trump didn’t want the blood of Georgia on his hands.

The TV in the plane’s conference room was set to Fox News, with the sound off.

As the screen showed footage of supporters filling up the rally space, Trump’s spirits lifted briefly: “Look at that crowd.”

Club for Growth president David McIntosh, a former Indiana congressman, tried to buck Trump up during the flight, pleading for a full-throated endorsement of Loeffler and Perdue: “Look — if they win, you’ll be vindicated.”

“No, they won’t, David,” Trump retorted. “They’ll blame me if we lose. But if we win, they won’t give me the credit.”

At one point in the flight, Trump pulled McIntosh into his private office cabin to sign an autograph for McIntosh’s personal trainer, an avid supporter of the president. McIntosh tried to open a conversation about the future.

“Mr. President, you know, if it doesn’t turn out — “

“What do you think my odds are?” — referring, 62 days after the election, to his chances of serving a second term. McIntosh leveled: “It doesn’t look great, sir.”

“It doesn’t look great, sir.” Trump agreed: “Yeah, that’s probably right.”

“Mr. President, if it doesn’t work out, will you run again?” McIntosh asked.

“Yeah, I’m thinking about that,” Trump said. “But you know, I’m going to be four years older.”

Courtesy: Axios