Office bearers of IAP elected unopposed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Malik Imran Ishaq, Ayub Zakori and Ghulam Mohiuddin were elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar respectively.

The newly elected president, Malik Imran Ishaq vowed that they will make vigorous efforts to resolve industrialists’ issues on priority basis and raise them at governmental level in an efficient manner to ensure provision of relief to the manufacturers’.

Mr Ishaq who is also Chairman Board of Management Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Government of KP, was speaking to industrialists during a meeting held under his chairmanship here in office of Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar on Tuesday.

Former FPCCI president, Ghazanfar Bilour, former president Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar, Zarak Khan, newly elected IAP SVP Ayub Zakori, election commission members, Riaz Arshad, Engineer Saad Khan Zahid and Imran Sawal along with industrialists in a large number were present during the meeting.

Imran Ishaq vowed that industrialisation, shielding industrialists’ interest and incentives along with facilities were among his topmost priority. He noted that industrial growth is paramount important for bringing economic improvement and prosperity, as well as new avenues of jobs.

The newly president went on to say that industries being a major source of employment, therefore, he emphasized that proactive measures need to be taken to industrailisation, revival of sick manufacturing units and facilitating businessmen under one-window operation service.

The global coronavirus pandemic, which has not only brought adverse affects on small businesses and traders but the industrial sector was also badly hit by the deadly virus, so a comprehensive fiscal relief package for revival of industry sector is inevitable, he stressed.

Imran Ishaq said that the business community has played a pivotal role in economic development of the country through paying different kinds of taxes, therefore, he asked the government to take pragmatic steps to minimize their sufferings and ensure smooth run of industries and businesses.

I will utilize all energy and efforts in an efficient manner to resolve industrialists’ problems amicably, he vowed. He added that a concrete strategy would be evolved in proper consultation with industrialists, government and relevant stakeholders in order to resolve industries issues under a holistic plan.

Imran Ishaq thanked the industrialists for reposing trust on him by electing as president of Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar and promised that he will come up with their expectations and cannot disappoint them.