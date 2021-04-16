Office bearers of newly established NWCCI announce joining into UBG

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation of United Business Group (UBG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led its chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour visited the newly established North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NWCCI). Office bearers of the North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on

the occasion announced to join United Business Group (UBG) here on Friday.

Other members of the delegation were comprised on UGB KP coordinator and former president SCCI, Haji Muhammad Afzal, UBG Secretary General Riaz Arshad, former presidents SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Col (retired) Muhamamd Sadiq Afridi, founder and group leader Syed Jawad Kazmi, senior vice president Haji Jabbar Shinwari, Kurram Chamber president Syed Hammad Kazmi, senior vice president Zamrak Hussain, Livestock Association of Pakistan central chairman, Senator Sadaat Hussain Shah, FPCCI executive member Khalid Hafiz Paracha, Syed Ali, Faisal Kazmi and LEAP joint secretary Haji Nasir Khan Safi.

Ghazanfar Bilour, UBG chairman and members of the delegation congratulated the president of NWCCI Saifur Rehman Wazir and Haji Qadirullah Wazir for establishment of the new North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They assured to extend full cooperation to the traders community of North Waziristan, improving war-ravaged businesses of the district and contributing in the national economic development.

A new journey economic progress would be initiated after establishment of North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as the opening of Ghulam Khan trade route, launch of Pak-Afghan trade, setting up of fruit and vegetable market and others a glaring example, say the UBG leaders.

Participants on the occasion praised the services of Syed Jawad Kazmi and congratulated him for making success in setting up a new Chamber in North Waziristan district. Office bearers of the South Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on the occasion announced to join United Business Group.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Col (retired) Muhammad Sadiq Afridi, Syed Jawad Kazmi and others while speaking on the occasion termed the establishment of North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry as milestone achievement. They extended heartfelt congratulations to NWCCI elders Haji Qadirullah Wazir, Saifur Rehman and members of the executive committee.

Thought, they said that the government was paying lip-service regarding promotion of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country but instead of providing facilities to traders, it was adding to their miseries with each passing day.

Instead of materialized its commitment about EoDB, the UBG leaders criticized the government is working on Torture for doing business, because of which the country’s economy is heading toward a complete destruction. They asked the government to facilitate the traders and industrialists by adopting business-friendly policies.

Saifur Rehman Wazir, president of the NWCCI while speaking on the occasion thanked members of the UGB delegation and vowed to jointly work under the platform of UBG in future.