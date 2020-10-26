Office of Special Counsel investigating whether Pompeo broke federal law

WASHINGTON (Axios): The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the Hatch Act by giving a speech to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem, House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and House Ap-propriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) said in a Monday press release.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway did not receive disciplinary action after the special counsel recommended she be removed from service in 2019 after violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in “any part” of a political campaign while officially serving in the government.

As America’s top diplomat, Pompeo broke State Department precedent by speaking at the RNC from abroad — a partisan event which was formatted entirely to focus on President Trump.

Engel and Lowey accused Pompeo of misusing State Department funds “as vehicles for the Administration’s, and his own, political ambitions,” pointing to a special counsel investigation of Pompeo allegedly misusing agency resources as he tours swing states.

The counsel is also investigating Pompeo’s “state commitment to rush out more of Hillary Clinton’s emails by Election Day,” Engel and Lowey said. Pompeo vowed to release information on Clinton’s emails, which President Trump made a major focus of his 2016 presidential campaign, early this month.

The agency has “repeatedly missed” deadlines to provide documents on Pompeo’s domestic speeches, Engel and Lowey said.

The State Department did not immediately return a request for comment.