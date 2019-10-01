Officer cadre teachers stage demo in Jamrud

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: Teachers of Khyber district took out protest rally against abolishing of Fata education directorate here in Jamrud on Monday. The protest demo was organized jointly under the banners of Senior Officer Association (SOA), All Teachers Association (ATA) and Subject Specialists (SS) in front of Jamrud press club and scores of officer cadre teachers participated in it.

The protestors were holding banner inscribed in favor of their demands and chanting full-throat slogans against anti-teachers policies adopted by the government. Addressing on the occasion their leaders said that after merging of ex-tribal region into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government ended Fata educational directorate and Fate directorate was deployed as teacher in State-run school that was injustice to the officer. They added that previously educational officer had been appointed from within the teachers however according to the new policy, introduced by the government, new staff would be hired for the management which was equal to usurp their right.

They demanded that the government revised the elimination of the Fata director and bestow on him the powers, took away from him. They warned that if their demands were not meet in near future, they would initiate indefinite strike against it.