Officer Kim arrested, charged with manslaughter

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright outside Minneapolis on Sunday, was arrested and charged by Washington County Pete Orput with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday.

The shooting of the 20-year-old Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minn., just ten miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year, has reinvigorated Black Lives Matter protests and led to three consecutive nights of unrest.

Second-degree mansla-ughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in pr-ison and a $20,000 fine, according to Minnesota law. Police said at a press conference the day after the shooting that Potter appeared to have inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser during a traffic stop.

Both Potter and Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon submitted their resignations on Tuesday.

A New York Times review of 15 so-called “weapon confusion” cases of police shooting people found that only five were indicted and three ultimately convicted.

Between the lines: Brooklyn Center, a suburb about 10 miles north of Minneapolis, is in Hennepin County, not Washington.