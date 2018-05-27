Officers working with Punjab CM should be named on ECL: Imran Khan

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has demanded to place the name on the Exit Control List (ECL) of all senior officers working with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Speaking to representatives of trade community in Karachi, the PTI chairman said these officers should not be allowed to leave the country in order to expose mega corruption of Shehbaz Sharif and his sons.

He said that political interference in civil services has devastated the field, but they had to fix the institutions.

Khan said this was the first time his party had been contesting the elections with complete preparation and it would field credible candidates.

