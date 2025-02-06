Official accused of embezzling over $108,000

KABUL(Amu tv): A senior Taliban official in Kandahar has been accused of embezzling 8 million afghanis ($108,300) and misappropriating customs revenue, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The official, identified as Ahmad Akhundzada, head of the Weigh Stations Department at the Taliban’s Public Works Directorate in Kandahar, was summoned to court about a month ago along with several other officials from weigh stations in the Spin Boldak and Takhta Pul districts, the sources told Amu TV.

While Akhundzada has been released, the other officials remain in custody, the sources said.

One employee at the department, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that Akhundzada falsified documents and redirected customs revenue into his personal accounts. He is also accused of taking bribes in exchange for allowing overloaded trucks to pass through weigh stations without penalties.

In addition to financial misconduct, the official allegedly detained heavy vehicles for several days without justification, causing disruptions for transport operators, the source said.

Despite being detained over corruption charges, Akhundzada has since been seen moving freely around Kandahar in a government-issued vehicle, according to multiple sources.

The allegations come amid the Taliban’s repeated assertions that they are committed to rooting out corruption within government institutions.

Taliban have not yet commented on the case.