Official results of ex-FATA elections may take a day: ECP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Spokes person of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Nadeem Qasim said it may take a day for the official results to be announced in ex-FATA elections.

He said there are issues of mobile and internet service in some areas of merged districts while in some areas movement is not possible during night. He said polling agent of each party would be there at each polling station and form 45 would be handed to those polling agents. He said results would be compiled after form 45 reaches to Returning Officers.

He further said polling has completed peacefully in the region. He appreciated the role of all institutions for making a peaceful election happen.

Polling for election on sixteen seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts has ended and unofficial results have started pouring in from different polling stations. This is the first occasion in the history of the country that polling was held for election of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal areas.

Two hundred and eighty-four candidates are in the run. Eighty-three candidates are contesting election from the platform of different political parties while two hundred and one are independent candidates.

16 candidates belong to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 15 from Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F), 14 from Awami National Party (ANP), 13 from Jamaat-e-Islami and 5 candidates are from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).