Official says Tourism Police play vital role at KP scenic spots

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Police are playing a pivotal role in provision of facilities to the tourists and promptly resolving their issues in case of emergencies at the scenic spots of the province.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Abid Khan Wazir while speaking at a function at the Peshawar Sports Complex here on Thursday. Commandant Tourism Police Gul Said Afridi, Deputy Commandant Shaukat Ali, General Manager Planning and Marketing Hayat Ali Shah, Assistant Director Tourism Police Muhammad Yasir, Tourism Police constables and others were also present.

On this occasion, uniform, kits, shoes and other necessary gears were distributed among the constables of the Tourism Police, who would now undergo a three-month training at Police Training Centre, Swat, from September 20. The KPCTA DG said that Tourism Police had exceptionally performed well beyond our expectations, which will boost tourism in the province.

“The personnel of Tourism Police have returned to owners the precious goods, including jewellery, mobile phones and cash lost by the tourists as well as exhibited exemplary skills during rescue activities in emergencies at scenic places,” Abid Khan Wazir said, adding that tourism cops had rescued elderly tourists, women and children and informed the relevant departments well in time. Commandant Gul Said Afridi said that tourism cops had set a good example of devotion and dedication to their duty in the short span of time and the tourists and general public had always appreciated their performance.

He said that training was a must for the tourism cops to better handle the situation in case of emergencies at tourist spots. He said that cops would be imparted skills in conducting investigation, controlling crowd, wash and war, telecommunication, hospitality and tourism industry. The official said that the KPCTA would bear the expense of three-month training and mess for the cops so that they could not be overburdened during this period.

He said that the Tourism Police would be deployed to the respective tourist spots for duty upon completion of training. Later, DG Abid Khan Wazir and Commandant Gul Said Afridi decorated insignia and badges on the shoulders of Deputy Commandant Shaukat Ali upon his promotion.