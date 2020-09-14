Official signing of the UAE-ISRAEL peace deal

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC: Amid questions over what is contained in secretive normalization agreement, government lawyer says cabinet and possibly Knesset, not Netanyahu, need to give stamps of approval.

Netanyahu has landed in Washington D.C for official signatures of the UAE-Israel Peace treaty on Tuesday at the White House Ceremony.

The UAE-Israel Peace deal had a domino effect as predicted by the foreign policy analyst. Bahrain is also near to signing a peace deal with Israel after UAE. On this occasion, Netanyahu will also sign another peace deal with Bahrain.

The opponents of the peace deal consider this as a stab in the back of Palestinians who have been fighting the illegal occupation by Israel of the Palestinians lands.

The officials have refused to disclose the details about whether the agreements will include Israeli commitments regarding the Palestinian issue.

“There’s a lot of sensitivity because we’re talking about four players here, and as such, the details will not be released beforehand,” says the official.

While expressing his views Foreign Minister of Israel gave a message to the Palesnians, he said, ““I call on the Palestinian leadership to understand reality, be responsible, play a leadership role similar to what the UAE and Bahrain, and return to the negotiating table,” Ashkenazi says.

The deal was criticized for being called as a “peace deal” because it was not related to peace of the region of declaring of the end of a war or a dispute between countries. As in the case of Jordan and Egypt.

It was merely an economic and security cooperation deal between two countries.

In short, the whole deal is based on “you scratch my back, I will scratch yours”.

It has not resolved the Palestinian issue and Israel has only delayed the plans of West Bank settlements and Jordan Valley.

The agreement with the UAE will still need to have the support by the cabinet and possibly the Knesset as well, Netanyahu’s office said earlier.