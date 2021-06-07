Official unveils amount of Russian military target

MOSCOW (TASS): The financial volume of Russian military-technical cooperation totaled over $15 bln in 2020, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev said on Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“We are proceeding according to plan, [namely] the plan we established in 2020. The most important thing is that we met last year’s targets. Our volume is over $15 bln, that is 102% of the outlined targets,” Shugaev specified.

The portfolio of export orders for Russian defense products remains above $50 bln, the official stressed. “This is one of the main indicators offering confidence for the future to our companies, and to the entire military-cooperation security system,” he added.

Russia is strengthening its position on the global arms market, the agency executive said.

“We have held on to the regions with which we interact, primarily our partners from Asian and African regions. At present, we maintain ties with more than 100 states and delivered our items to 51 countries,” Shugaev noted.

Russian air force and air defense equipment enjoys enormous demand, the official said.

“The key thing that we are talking about is multi-billion dollar supplies right now. First and foremost, [our] top-notch equipment in our air force and certainly air defense, is the one en-joying the greatest demand. Nevertheless, we are not turning a blind eye to our army and naval equipment, all these items are also in demand,” he added.