Officials announce ongoing extraction at 11 Uruzgan mines

URUZGAN (TOLOnews): Local authorities in Uruzgan report that mining operations are ongoing in 11 out of the 35 identified mines in the province.

According to the authorities, contracts for the extraction of these mines have been signed with domestic companies, creating job opportunities for residents, Uruzgan is a province rich in stone and mineral resources.

“So far, 35 mines have been identified in Uruzgan province, including chromite and marble mines, out of which 11 mines have been handed over to domestic companies,” said Agha Wali Qureshi, head of the Information and Culture of Uruzgan.

Meanwhile, some residents of Uruzgan have urged the caretaker government to use the revenue from these mines in development projects for the province.

“The income from mining should be used for urban development, the construction of recreational parks, and the improvement of agriculture. This province needs road reconstruction and repairs to damaged areas,” said Abdul Bari, a resident of Uruzgan.

“Job opportunities must be provided to the people of Afghanistan on a large scale. It is now time to use the country’s mines for reconstruction,” said Sayed Wali Sediqi, a university professor.

Additionally, local officials in Uruzgan province stated that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will soon sign two contracts for the extraction of fluorite stone in the Gizab district with some domestic companies.