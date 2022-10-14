KABUL (Tolo News): Officials of the Education Department in Farah said that nearly 70,000 children are deprived of education for lack of teachers in the province.

Several tribal elders of the province called on the Islamic Emirate to provide education for their children. “We have 70,000 students and they want to be educated and for the lack of teachers they are deprived of education,” said Akhter Mohammad Zayeem, head of the Education Department in Farah.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to make schools and clinics for us and to pay attention to this issue,” said Ahmad Shah, a tribal elder. “We have schools and buildings for schools, but there are no teachers and education,” said Abdul Samad, a tribal elder.

Several residents in Farah said that if their children are not provided with the opportunity to learn they will face an uncertain future.

“They have to study to progress and to reach the heights of success,” said shaikh Ahmad, a Farah resident. “They have to be educated no matter if it is religious lessons or other lessons,” said Abdulraziq, a Farah resident.

Earlier, the Educational Department in Farah said there is a shortage of one thousand teachers in this province.

