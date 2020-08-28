Officials introduced to judiciary for ‘illegal jobs’

KABUL (Agencies): 18 former and current officials at the ministry of mines and petroleum charged with ‘illegal jobs’ were referred to the attorney general office, sources in the ministry said.

Narges Nehan, former acting minister was among the charged people, according to the sources, who called corruption, misuse of authorities and deceiving the high economic council as the charges.

Abdul Qadir Motfi, spokesman of the ministry confirmed the report, but refused to provide details.

This is the third time that senior government officials are referred to attorney general office in just one week for corruption and other illegal acts.

Former public health minister and his four deputies were introduced to the judiciary earlier this week.

They were charged with embezzling of a budget allocated for battling the deadly Corona virus.

“All the dossiers include documents that need prosecution belonging to the suspects will be sent to attorney general office soon,” said Ghezal Hares, Afghanistan’s Ombudsperson.

Sayed Ekram Afzali, from the Integrity Watch Afghanistan wrote on Twitter that investigating of corruption cases against senior officials in the ministry of public health was doubtful.