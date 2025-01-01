Officials react to Trump’s call for US to take over Gaza

GAZA (Agencies): US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that the US would take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere has sparked sharp reactions from officials and analysts.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its stance towards the Palestinians is not negotiable.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom’s position in ‘a clear and explicit manner’ that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances, the statement said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership

Abbas said the Palestinians will not relinquish their land, rights, and sacred sites, and that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the land of the State of Palestine, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Turkey

Trump’s comments about a plan to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip are “unacceptable,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Speaking to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, he said Turkey would review the steps it had taken against Israel – cutting off trade and recalling its ambassador – if the killing of Palestinians stopped and their conditions changed.

China

China opposes forced transfer targeting the people of Gaza Strip, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to take over the region.

China hopes all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back on the right track of political settlement based on the two-state solution, a ministry spokesperson said in a regular news briefing.

Russia

Russia believes a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he would like the United States to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

Trump, who has previously proposed the permanent resettlement of more than 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, said Gaza could become “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Hussein Sheikh said on Wednesday the PLO rejected all calls for the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland, after US President Donald Trump said Palestinians in the Gaza Strip could be resettled in neighbouring countries.

“The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace,” the PLO official said on X.

The PLO is internationally recognized as the official representative of the Palestinian people.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri

He condemned the proposal as an attempt to force Palestinians from their homeland.

“We consider them a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass.”

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy

Murphy strongly rejected Trump’s remarks, calling them dangerous.

“He’s totally lost it,” he posted on X. “A US invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of US troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It’s like a bad, sick joke.”

Democratic Representative Jake Auchincloss

Auchincloss criticized the proposal as reckless and politically motivated.

“The proposal is reckless and unreasonable,” he told NewsNation, warning that it could jeopardize the second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

He also questioned Trump’s motivations, suggesting a personal financial interest in Gaza’s future.

“As always, when Trump proposes a policy item, there is a nepotistic, self-serving connection.”

Referring to Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, he added:

“They want to turn this into resorts.”

Jon Alterman, Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies

Alterman expressed skepticism about the feasibility of Trump’s plan, noting the historical context of Palestinian displacement.

“Many Gazans descended from Palestinians who fled parts of present-day Israel and have never been able to return to their previous homes. I’m skeptical many would be willing to leave even a shattered Gaza.”