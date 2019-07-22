Officials sealed off Telecom companies’ offices in Balkh

BALKH (Ariana News): The Officials in northern Balkh province on Monday suspended activities of the mobile phone companies after they refused to resume their nighttime coverage in the province.

The provincial officials have sealed off their offices as well.

The Taliban militants have ordered mobile phone companies in Balkh to shut down their networks during the night.

The action comes after, the local officials on Sunday in a statement warned the companies to resume their nighttime operation, and otherwise, their act would be considered as “collaboration with the enemy (Taliban).”

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

In some other provinces, as the Taliban insurgents threaten the telecom companies, their services remain suspended from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

The telecom companies’ officials have not made a comment about the issue.