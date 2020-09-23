Officials sue 3 for battering women publicly

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said in a tweet Monday at least three people are being prosecuted for publicly battering young women in Afghan capital Kabul, which sparked a widespread attention among social media users.

According to Arian, a security personal – who is directly involved to the case – including two police officers – who froze and did nothing to prevent the incident – are introduced to military prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

Although, he did not provide further details on the identity of the suspects, but said investigation is ongoing. The prosecution came days after a video footage circulated on social media among users, which shows two young Afghan women are being battered publicly in Kolola Poshta area of PD4 in Kabul city.

While the incident is happening, at least two Afghan police irresponsibly watch them publicly being beaten right before them, yet did nothing to prevent, the video shows. (Khaama Press)