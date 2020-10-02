Officials: US is taking a stand against China’s bullying in region

F.P Report

ROME: U.S State department briefed the travelling press on the mattress of religious freedom, economic development create violence and terror in the society.

The state department official said that, political liberties that are being enjoyed in the United States are outgrowths of religious liberties that were set deep in the soil of the New World.

He gave historical perspective to answer the question posed by press; he said that this goes back to the Federalist Papers as well. This is Federalist 10. He said that balancing different factions against one another and ensure that nobody has a monopoly on power, and Madison is talking largely about religious factions. That produces political outcomes that are conducive to liberty.

Look around the world. Where religious freedom is absent, the world is bloody. Where religious freedom is present, we have prosperity and peace. Religious freedom is the canary in the coal mine he said. When it evaporates, when it goes away, when it’s threatened, it is a sign that worse outcomes are to follow.

The state department official were questioned about usage of religious freedom to impinge economic development, the officials didn’t agreed with this statement saying that “they do not want to have a conversation of theology” and preferred to talk about political issues.

The officials also talked about freedom of conscience and its importance.

The two officials of state department were questioned that “what was the purpose of the last two days here, the symposium? What do you think you accomplished with it”?

One of the officials said that this is one of many public and private diplomatic engagements that we have undertaken over the past three and a half years of this administration to make progress on religious freedom.

Today, the specific issue is the threat posed by communist China. We want to raise awareness and mobilize like-minded partners to stand up for the faithful. But this is not a one-off. This is a sustained, fundamental commitment that you’ve seen in this administration over three and a half years to this issue at all corners of the world he added.

The officials also highlighted the violence and atrocities being conducted on the Uyghur Muslims, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz who are locked up in internment camps.

The official also talked about the meeting between beijing and Vatican. They said that, “very productive engagement with the Vatican and a very respectful exchange”.

He added that, we’re talking about the issue, and that’s a good thing because you have more than a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz locked up in internment camps.

He said that we have Protestant house churches being burned down. You have Catholic sermons being monitored. You have Catholic priests and laypeople being abused. You have Tibetans who are undergoing a new wave of oppression. We have Falun Gong adherents who suffer enormously under the Chinese communist regime.

He said that hihglgihting the issue is important for its resolution. They also disuces they role of Vatican in the modern politics saying that, the Holy See has a record of hundreds and hundreds of years of good works around the world.

The Secretary met this morning with the Sant’Egidio folks who have, more than 60,000 people around the world.