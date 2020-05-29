OGRA recommends new petroleum prices for June

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed new petroleum prices for the month of June, on Friday.

According to details, diesel price is likely to go up by 5 paisa to 80.15 rupees per liter whereas petrol price is expected to go down by 7.06 to 74.52 rupees per liter.

Kerosene and light diesel rates will presumably lower by 11.88 to 35.56 rupees and 9.37 to 38.14 rupees per liter respectively. The new prices will be effective from June 1 following the approval.