OGRA recommends Rs 5.90 increase in price of petrol

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 5.90 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre from October 16.

It also recommended an increase of Rs10 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel.

The final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Finance after it consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.