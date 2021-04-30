OGRA recommends Rs 6 per litre hike in petrol, diesel prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A healthy increase in prices of petrol and diesel is expected from May 1, on Friday.

According to local news channel reported that the summary forwarded by Ogra to the Petroleum Division, Rs6 per litre increase in the prices of both the commodities is expected.

The sources said that presently petroleum levy on petrol is Rs11.23 per litre while on diesel the levy is Rs15.29 per litre.

It has also been proposed to raise the kerosene oil price by Rs5.19 per litre and light diesel by Rs10.64 per litre.

The sources added that the final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.