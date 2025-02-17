OIC and UN special envoys discuss joint cooperation to support Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakhit, held discussions on Monday, with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, at the OIC office in Kabul.

The meeting focused on the efforts of both sides in disseminating the Jeddah Document on Women’s Rights in Islam, which was adopted during the International Conference on Women in Islam held on 6 – 8 November 2023, the OIC said in a statement.

This initiative is being advanced through a workshop that commenced Monday at the OIC Office in Kabul.

Both sides exchanged views on how the OIC and the UN can continue their joint cooperation to support the Afghan people and address the political, humanitarian, and security challenges facing Afghanistan.

In a post on X on Tuesday Otunbayeva said she held “important and constructive discussions with the OIC on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, where restrictions on education, work and access to health are causing long-term damage.”

She said “more engagement, and practical action, is urgently needed.”