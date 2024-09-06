OIC, Turkey discuss Afghan support

KABUL (TOLOnews): The special representative of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Secretary General to Afghanistan, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit, met with Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Director General for South Asia to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the organization’s statement, both sides emphasized their support for the Afghan people and discussed the Doha process on Afghanistan, constructive talks with the interim government officials regarding girls’ education, women’s rights, counter-terrorism efforts, and humanitarian issues.

The OIC statement said: “Both discussed the UN’s Doha Process on Afghanistan and efforts of the OIC and the Republic of Türkiye to support the Afghan people and pursue constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues, including girls’ education, women’s rights, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian aspects.”

Tariq Ali Bakhit also mentioned in the meeting that the OIC is working in accordance with the decisions of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding Afghanistan.

But what has been the role of the OIC in addressing Afghanistan’s issues so far?

Moeen Gul Samkani, a political analyst said: “The OIC group, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey, can initially establish stability among themselves and eventually lead to a meeting.”

Fazlur Rahman Oria, another political affairs expert, said: “The challenges Afghanistan faces, especially sanctions and many other problems, have seen the OIC’s role as minimal and relatively insignificant in resolving these issues.”

Previously, the acting Foreign Minister, in the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, said that Afghanistan has been the target of a propaganda war and biased reports.