OIC urges action on education restrictions for girls in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Advisory Council on Women of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly criticized the current government’s severe restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, labeling the denial of education for Afghan girls as a serious challenge for Islamic countries.

Amina Al-Hajri, Director General of the OIC’s Department of Cultural Affairs, based in Jeddah, stated that women in Islamic countries are profoundly affected by devastating wars and natural disasters. She emphasized that the prohibition on education for Afghan girls remains a concerning issue.

Al-Hajri also highlighted the harsh conditions faced by women in Palestine, who endure the heavy burdens of ongoing conflict.

The OIC has previously expressed deep concern over the status of Afghan women and has called for the removal of all restrictions imposed by the Taliban. The organization recently proposed to the Taliban government that it would support Afghan girls’ education if the group cooperated.

The OIC criticizes the current government’s ban on girls’ education, which has excluded Afghan girls above the sixth grade from schooling and subsequently barred female students from attending both public and private universities and educational institutions.

These restrictions have led to millions of girls being deprived of education. The United Nations and the international community have repeatedly called for the lifting of these bans on women’s rights to education and work in Afghanistan over the past three years, but the Taliban regime has so far ignored these appeals.

The ongoing restrictions on education and employment for Afghan women and girls represent a significant humanitarian and developmental crisis.

The international community’s calls for change underscore the need for urgent action to address these issues and ensure that Afghan women and girls can access their fundamental rights and opportunities for growth and development.