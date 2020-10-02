Oil drops after Trump’s COVID bombshell

F.P Report

WASHINGTON (AXIOS): Oil prices fell following President Trump’s middle-of-the-night announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, adding another source of uncertainty to the market.

Where it stands: WTI is down well over 3% to the mid-$37-ish per barrel this morning after earlier dropping into the high-$36 range, while the global benchmark Brent crude has slipped back under $40.

Why it matters: Oil prices already faced downward pressure from the virus’ persistence and, per Reuters, the U.S. impasse over stimulus talks.

Crude’s recovery from its spring depths has already been stalled for months as the pandemic’s staying power hinders the pace of the demand revival.

WTI has largely been hanging around the low-$40s range at best since June, a level that ensures continued financial jeopardy for producers.

What they’re saying: “Having already had to deal with growing concerns over the demand outlook, the oil market has been unable to escape the broader market sell-off following President Trump’s positive Covid-19 test result,” ING Bank NV analyst Warren Patterson tells Bloomberg.

The big picture: Via AP, “The positive test reading for the leader of the world’s largest economy heaps uncertainty onto a growing pile of unknowns investors are grappling with, first among them how it might affect the Nov. 3 election and American policies on trade, tariffs and many other issues beyond then.”