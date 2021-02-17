Oil rich Venezuela and humanitarian crisis

A UN envoy said that US and E.U. sanctions on Venezuela were worsening a humanitarian crisis and recommended the United States relax the measures, an argument the country’s opposition labeled as “regime propaganda.” Following a 12-day visit, UN special rapporteur, Alena Douhan, focusing on sanctions, recommended in a preliminary report that the sanctions be lifted and the Venezuelan government be granted access to funds frozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal.

The United States sanctioned Venezuela’s state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to try to oust President Nicolas Maduro in January 2019. The prosperous OPEC nation Venezuela got into humanitarian crisis due to sanctions imposed by the United States and EU following accusations of corruption, human rights violations and rigging in Election. The United States and Venezuela opposition regret the UN rapporteur’s report and termed it as imprecise and lacking of real subjects like corruption, inefficiency, political violence, and the use of hunger as a tool of social and political control by the Venezuelan government. Both US and Opposition stressed to continue sanctions against the Venezuela and expressed fear that Maduro’s government will use these resources for corrupt ends instead to alleviate Venezuelans’ suffering.

The Venezuela problem lies in war between Country’s political parties coupled with external interference and International conspiracies against the oil rich country, once having a thriving economy and a prosperous nation in the South American region. The problem started after the socialist President Hugo Chávez assumed office in 1999. The Hugo Chavez accused the administration of George W. Bush of supporting the Venezuelan failed coup attempt in 2002 against Chavez government.

After several ups and down in diplomatic relations between the two nations, amid Venezuelan presidential crisis, on 23 January 2019, President Nicolás Maduro announced that Venezuela was breaking ties with the United States following President Trump’s announcement that the US recognized Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, as the interim President of Venezuela.

Presently, interim government has backing from the US and EU, it is actively working to nosedive the Maduro government in the country. Situation became worse and a humanitarian crisis is happening in Venezuela. Although, United Nations Special rapporteur recommended to ease the sanctions to avoid the crisis, but it does not suit the interests of US, EU, and Venezuelan opposition. The anti- Maduro alliance is waiting for the situation, that the public stand up against the ruling regime and level their way to get into power. The UN future course will determine the fate of Venezuelans people, however the situation is unlikely to change because there are huge financial dividends for big powers attached to the forthcoming UN’s decision on Venezuelan crisis.