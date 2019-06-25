Old enmity claims four lives in Shikarpur

F.P. Report

SHIKARPUR: At least four people were killed on Monday night in Shikarpur district of Sindh.

Police told media that the armed clash between two groups took place in village Sala Marfani near Shikarpur in which rocket launchers and automatic weapons were used by both sides.

After getting the information regarding the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

In another incident of multiple gunfire deaths in Sukkur on December 3, 2018, two people were shot dead over an old enmity in Sukkur’s area of Pano Akil.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire over a car in Pano Akil, an area of district Sukkur, over an old enmity.

The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Asghar and Jala, said the police.