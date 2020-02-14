Old is still gold: MCC win maiden T20 match against Lahore Qalandars by 4 wickets

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) emerged victorious on Friday after successfully chasing the meagre 136-runs target set by Lahore Qalandars during their first Twenty20 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The visiting team, mostly comprising senior cricketers, out-played the younger side and scored 137 runs with four wickets in hand in 19.2 overs. Though the Qalandars picked crucial wickets, they could not stop the flow of runs.

The MCC team, led by Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, managed to restrict runs after taking quick wickets. The Qalandars lost five batsmen, including Salman Butt, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Faizan and Jaahid Ali.

Ravi Bopara was MCC’s top scorer with 42 runs off 37 balls. With 45 runs off 36 balls, Zaman was the top-scorer for Lahore Qalandars.