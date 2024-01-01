Oman announces free 10-day visa

MUSCAT (Web Desk) : In a move to boost the country’s tourism sector, Muscat has introduced a free 10-day visit visa for passengers and crew members of cruise ships arriving in the Sultanate of Oman.

The decision, issued by Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, was outlined in Decision No. 132/2024, amending parts of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law.

The new regulations allow a 10-day visa for tourists and crew, issued upon the request of the tourist ship agent, with entry required within 30 days.

Additionally, a one-month visa is available under similar terms. This initiative is seen as a significant step toward attracting more visitors to Oman.

The decision stipulated the following amendments to some provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law, as follows:

Article (1):

Clause (3/c) of Article (10) of the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law referred to shall be replaced by the following clause:

Visit visa for passengers and crew of cruise ships:

10-day visa: Granted by the competent authority upon request of the tourist ship agent, for passengers and crew wishing to visit Oman for tourism purposes. Entry must be completed within 30 days of visa issuance. One-month visa: Granted by the competent authority upon request of the tourist ship agent, for passengers and crew wishing to visit Oman for tourism purposes. Entry must be completed within 30 days of visa issuance.

Article (2):

Sequence (13) of the entry visa table mentioned in the first of Article (29) of the executive regulations of the aforementioned Foreigners Residence Law shall be replaced by the following sequence:

“A free visit visa is granted to passengers and crew of cruise ships for a period not exceeding 10 days.”

Article (3):

Sequence (12) of the entry visa table mentioned in the first of Article (29) of the executive regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law shall be cancelled.