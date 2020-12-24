Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights

DUBAI (Arab News): Over 300 flights to and from Oman have been cancelled as the country closed its borders for a week due to the new strain of COVID-19 reported in the UK.

The border closure, which covers ports of entry on land, sea, and air, started on Dec. 22, and will last for seven days, as announced by the Supreme Committee, local daily Times of Oman reported.

An official at Oman Airports said 148 incoming passengers have been cancelled as a result of the decision, as well as 159 departure flights.

Domestic flights were not affected by the closure, and cargo planes, goods trucks and freight ships were still allowed access to Oman’s ports.