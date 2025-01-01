Oman’s import price index up 1.1% in Q3 2024

RIYADH: Oman’s general index of import prices saw an increase of 1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.

The largest price hike was observed in the miscellaneous manufactured goods category, which rose by 11 percent. This was followed by beverages and tobacco (up 6.7 percent), and food and live animals (up 5.7 percent).

Other notable increases included machinery and transport equipment (5.3 percent), chemicals and related materials (4.3 percent), raw materials (4.3 percent), manufactured goods primarily categorized by material (1.6 percent), and vegetable and animal oils, fats, and waxes (0.9 percent).

In contrast, the category of mineral fuels and related materials saw a significant decrease of 22.2 percent.

This increase in import prices aligns with Oman’s overall rise in imports, which grew by 10.8 percent, reaching 8 billion Omani rials ($20.8 billion) by June 2024, up from 7.2 billion rials in the same period of 2023.

Additionally, the general index of import prices declined by 4.8 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2024. This drop was largely due to decreases in the prices of beverages and tobacco (-22.4 percent), mineral fuels and related materials (-11.6 percent), and chemicals and related materials (-10.8 percent).

The miscellaneous manufactured goods category also saw a reduction of 10.2 percent, while machinery and transport equipment dropped by 3.9 percent. However, the raw materials category saw a 32 percent increase, vegetable and animal oils, fats, and waxes rose by 9.2 percent, and food and live animals increased by 3.5 percent.

Lending trend

Oman’s banking sector experienced a 4.2 percent year-on-year growth in the total balance of credit granted by the end of November 2024, reaching 32.2 billion rials.

According to the Central Bank of Oman, credit to the private sector grew by 5.1 percent, totaling 26.8 billion rials during the same period. This growth reflects the central role of the banking sector in providing credit within the Omani economy, especially given the limited access the private sector has to debt capital markets. In 2022, private sector credit represented 55.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, a trend consistent with data from the International Monetary Fund.

Further breakdowns of the credit data revealed that the largest share (45.3 percent) of the private sector credit went to individuals, followed closely by non-financial companies at 45.1 percent. The remaining 9.6 percent was divided between financial firms (6.1 percent) and other sectors (3.5 percent).

In terms of deposits, the total balance in Omani banks grew by 10.8 percent, reaching 31.5 billion rials by the end of November. Of this, private sector deposits increased by 9.2 percent, amounting to 20.6 billion rials.

The breakdown of private sector deposits revealed that the individual sector held the largest share at 49.7 percent, followed by the non-financial corporate sector at 30.6 percent, and the financial corporate sector at 17.1 percent. Other sectors accounted for 2.6 percent.

Courtesy: arabnews