Oman’s Salalah braces for Cyclone Mekunu

Monitoring Desk

SALALAH, Oman: Cyclone Mekunu which wreaked havoc in the Yemeni island of Socotra strengthened in intensity Friday as it bore down on southern Oman, lashing the coast with high winds and rain.

“Latest observations show that tropical Cyclone Mekunu has intensified to category 2,” with high wind speeds, Oman’s directorate general of meteorology said on Twitter.

The centre said the eye of the storm was expected to make landfall on the southern coast of the sultanate at 2000 local time (1600 GMT).

The city of Salalah, the second largest in Oman and capital of Dhofar province, was expected to bear the brunt of the onslaught.

Strong winds had already generated 12-metre-high (40-foot-high) waves.

After several hours of heavy rainfall in the province, the meteorology centre warned of flooding and winds of up to 170 kilometres (106 miles) per hour.

Civil defence authorities said they had evacuated 10,000 people to shelters, mainly inside Salalah which has a population of over 200,000.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors.

On Thursday, Mekunu pummelled Socotra in war-torn Yemen, leaving at least 17 people missing, causing severe flooding and material damage.

The government declared the island in the northwest Indian Ocean, part of a UNESCO-protected archipelago for its rich biodiversity, a “disaster” zone.

