Omar Ayub calls for holding ‘transparent’ polls in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub stressed on Tuesday the need for holding the “transparent” polls in the country.

Speaking to media in Islamabad flanked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ayub said: “If they [rulers] are not having any authority so then why they are going for the negotiations.”

He lamented the “slow” internet speed in the country, saying, “The government is showing no vigilance in terms of addressing the problems in line with the internet.”

“Not even the nine per cent of the development budget has been used to uplift the country,” Ayub said.

Gohar said: “We have conducted the intraparty polls in line with the constitution. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not granted us the certificate as of now.”

“We had given our response to the electoral watchdog in line with law and constitution. Hopefully, the PTI will be granted the certificate on the next hearing,” Khan said.

He asserted: “The PTI is among the biggest parties in the world. Only PTI founder Imran Khan is the icon of our party.”

“The same thing implies on the chief election commissioner members, which has mentioned in the country’s constitution,” Khan added.

“Omar Ayub has written the letter to the National Assembly speaker in connection with the appointment of the chief election commissioner,” he said.

Khan maintained, “Shibli Faraz has also written a letter to the NA speaker for the formation of the parliamentary committee.”